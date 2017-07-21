Politics
White House

Anthony Scaramucci Called President Trump a 'Hack.' Now He’s Working for Him

Catherine Trautwein
2:04 PM ET

Anthony Scaramucci, President Donald Trump's pick to become his new communications director, once called Trump a "hack politician" and said his rhetoric was "anti-American."

"I'll tell you who he's going to be President of, you can tell Donald I said this, the Queens County Bullies Association," Scaramucci said on Fox Business Channel in August of 2015 in response to Trump's comments about "hedge fund guys paying nothing" in taxes.

Scaramucci said other politicians shied away from attacking Trump for fear he would call them out in the media. But he told Trump to "bring it," adding that "I'm not a politician."

"You're an inherited-money dude from Queens County," Scaramucci said of Trump.

Scaramucci later went on to become one of the Trump campaign's economic advisers.

