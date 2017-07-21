The White House will hold an on-camera press briefing Friday afternoon, hours after former press secretary Sean Spicer resigned from his position.

Spicer's deputy, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, will conduct the conference. It will be the first on-camera White House briefing since June 29, a 22-day stretch.

Spicer had in recent weeks stepped back from conducting daily press briefings, with Sanders stepping up to handle most day-to-day interactions with the media. But Spicer decided to quit his position altogether Friday after President Donald Trump named New York financier Anthony Scaramucci as communications director. Spicer and several others within the Administration opposed Trump's decision.

Friday's White House press briefing is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. ET. Watch it live above.