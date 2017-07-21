Politics
Search
Sign In
White HouseAnthony Scaramucci Called President Trump a 'Hack.' Now He’s Working for Him
Key Speakers At The 2017 SALT Conference
viralWe'll Always Have These Sean Spicer Memes
Sean Spicer Holds Daily Press Briefing At The White House
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
celebritiesWill Smith Had the Best Reaction to Fans Saying He Looks Like Uncle Phil
Comic-Con International 2017 - Netflix Films: "Bright" And "Death Note" Panel
White House

Watch the First White House Press Briefing After Sean Spicer Resigned

Aric Jenkins
1:27 PM ET

The White House will hold an on-camera press briefing Friday afternoon, hours after former press secretary Sean Spicer resigned from his position.

Spicer's deputy, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, will conduct the conference. It will be the first on-camera White House briefing since June 29, a 22-day stretch.

Spicer had in recent weeks stepped back from conducting daily press briefings, with Sanders stepping up to handle most day-to-day interactions with the media. But Spicer decided to quit his position altogether Friday after President Donald Trump named New York financier Anthony Scaramucci as communications director. Spicer and several others within the Administration opposed Trump's decision.

Friday's White House press briefing is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. ET. Watch it live above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME