We'll Always Have These Sean Spicer Memes

Even Sean Spicer's resignation became a meme.

As the White House press secretary announced he was leaving Friday, his resignation quickly became a flash point for online fun, but it was far from the first time he'd lit up the internet.

During his six months in the Trump Administration, Spicer's combative press conferences, goofy fumbles and brash assertions of questionable truth became fodder for jokes, including a memorable parody on "Saturday Night Live" by actress Melissa McCarthy.

Here are 10 memorable Sean Spicer memes.

When he unforgettably defended the crowd size at Trump's inauguration , social media users had him on that one with all the jokes.

Guess the number of jelly beans.



Me: 87

Wife: 134

Sean Spicer: 1.5 million #spicerfacts pic.twitter.com/dq7MmhgG3H - Mark Zohar (@markzohar) January 22, 2017

From his statement, his definitive closer "period" was particularly useful for the internet to joke about untrue statements.

'Kelis' milkshake brought NO boys to the yard, period' - @PressSec pic.twitter.com/XWg7gHY6rX - colton dunn (@captdope) January 22, 2017

His morning tweet that looked like it could have been a password sparked a ton of interest from social media users who had a field day with the gaffe. It ended up not being all that official , according to Newsweek, and the situation was quickly rectified.

The White House press secretary just tweeted then deleted what looks like his twitter password. LOCK HIM UP etc pic.twitter.com/I42Civ9chE - Matt Park (@mattpark) January 26, 2017

Someone discovered his Venmo account and everyone started pumping him for money on the platform and posting their best trolling efforts.

I Venmo requested money from Sean Spicer for the imaginary bowling league we're in together pic.twitter.com/rptdVj3Svc - Sarah Wainschel (@Swainsch) February 7, 2017

Just for having his upside down pin, a universal symbol of distress, people wondered if the rotated accessory signaled he wanted out in a stealth way, or perhaps it was just a nod to the dark Netflix political drama House of Cards .

i fixed ur flag pin for u sean pic.twitter.com/Y9iCnYNKny - darth:™ (@darth) March 10, 2017

The BBC dad's interview rocked the internet thanks to his cute kids bursting in. But the Daily Show knew what it needed: a dash of Spice.

Wearing a kelly green tie for St. Patrick's Day may have been a traditional move, but with it he gave the internet the perfect canvas for its favorite grand tradition: projecting everything it wanted to see.

What happens when u wear a green tie on TV 😭 pic.twitter.com/gAohulqeck - Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) March 16, 2017

Amid the online fallout resulting from the trio of blunders — Pepsi's tone-deaf Kendall Jenner ad , United Airlines' overbooking crisis and Sean Spicer's incorrect Hitler comments — comedian Chris Melberger created a meme that perfectly encapsulated the trifecta of missteps .

if twitter this past week was a person here he is pic.twitter.com/r9JM0tP7ee - Chris Melberger (@chrismelberger) April 11, 2017

As soon as New England Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski popped into his domain with an offer to tap in a kind of fight: the daily face-off with the fourth estate , Spicer's legitimate surprise at the entrance took off.

Rob Gronkowski pops his head into the briefing room, from @Kevinliptakcnn pic.twitter.com/1CttievNwJ - Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) April 19, 2017

This time, the Press Secretary became a meme without uttering a single word. Spicer made headlines after a disputed report that Spicer "hid in" — correction — huddled among a clump of bushes with his staff, after President Donald fired FBI Director James Comey. The internet was quick to come through with all the shrubbery-themed comedy.