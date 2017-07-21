Democrats Are More Upset About Losing Melissa McCarthy Impression Than Losing Sean Spicer

Press Secretary Sean Spicer abruptly resigned from his position Friday , sending shockwaves through Washington.

As the news began to spread, a number of Democratic politicians weighed in on Spicer's departure, which was prompted by President Donald Trump 's decision to name New York financier Anthony Scaramucci as communications director — a move Spicer and others within the Trump administration opposed. Some Democrats said they would miss Melissa McCarthy's impression of Spicer on Saturday Night Live more than they would miss the actual press secretary.

Here are some of the reactions from Democrats:

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.)

Congratulations Sean Spicer. You've got more guts than Jeff Sessions! - Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) July 21, 2017

Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.)

I’m very saddened and disappointed that @melissamccarthy will no longer serve on @SNL. Thank you @PressSec for your contributions. - Congressmember Bass (@RepKarenBass) July 21, 2017

Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.)

The real travesty is that this means goodbye to #FAKE Sean Spicer (@MelissaMcCarthy) https://t.co/fDRfy5N56f - Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) July 21, 2017

Rep. Dina Titus (D-Nev.)

A walk down memory lane. https://t.co/GDoAr6F55w - Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) July 21, 2017

Rep. Marc Veasey (D-Texas)

I guess a six-month stint of telling #alternativefacts was all @seanspicer could handle. https://t.co/o1MkA89WGQ - Rep. Marc Veasey (@RepVeasey) July 21, 2017

.@melissamccarthy must also be out of her SNL job. Well, we'll always have Youtube. - Rep. Marc Veasey (@RepVeasey) July 21, 2017

Rep. Lacy Clay (D-Mo.)

Rep. Yvette Clark (D-N.Y.)

Chaos as usual in the Trump White House. https://t.co/w2wtUDLPEw - Yvette D. Clarke (@RepYvetteClarke) July 21, 2017

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.)

6 months in, the White House is in total chaos. These people are supposed to improve healthcare, repair infrastructure, and pass tax reform? https://t.co/M8isxmLgPD - Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) July 21, 2017

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.)

What will Melissa do on SNL? - Gerry Connolly (@GerryConnolly) July 21, 2017

Let us not forget. He was told to lie about crowd sizes/attack media/was left in dark on major POTUS meetings. But this was a step too far? - Gerry Connolly (@GerryConnolly) July 21, 2017

This is the way of Trump world: lie for him, weaken press freedoms, defend the indefensible, destroy your own reputation, then be discarded - Gerry Connolly (@GerryConnolly) July 21, 2017

This story is developing and this list will be updated.