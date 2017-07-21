Democrats Are More Upset About Losing Melissa McCarthy Impression Than Losing Sean Spicer

Politics
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer listens to a question during a briefing at the White House April 11, 2017 in Washington.
Aric Jenkins
1:07 PM ET

Press Secretary Sean Spicer abruptly resigned from his position Friday, sending shockwaves through Washington.

As the news began to spread, a number of Democratic politicians weighed in on Spicer's departure, which was prompted by President Donald Trump's decision to name New York financier Anthony Scaramucci as communications director — a move Spicer and others within the Trump administration opposed. Some Democrats said they would miss Melissa McCarthy's impression of Spicer on Saturday Night Live more than they would miss the actual press secretary.

Here are some of the reactions from Democrats:

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.)

Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.)

Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.)

Rep. Dina Titus (D-Nev.)

Rep. Marc Veasey (D-Texas)

Rep. Lacy Clay (D-Mo.)

Rep. Yvette Clark (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.)

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.)

This story is developing and this list will be updated.

Follow TIME