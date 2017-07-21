Poll: Most Americans Think Donald Trump Jr. Should Not Have Taken Russia Meeting

Donald Trump Jr. stands in an elevator at Trump Tower in New York, on Jan. 18, 2017. Albin Lohr-Jones—Bloomberg/Getty Images

Most Americans do not think Donald Trump Jr. should have taken a controversial election season meeting with a Russian lawyer , according to a new poll.

The latest CNN poll found that nearly 60% of people think that Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort should not have taken the meeting, which was organized after Trump Jr. was promised negative information about Hillary Clinton. Just 23% of people think they should have taken the meeting.

But the numbers diverge widely along partisan lines. 83% of Democrats say the group should not have taken the meeting, but only 36% of Republicans think it was a mistake to do so.

The poll is based on a survey of 1,019 people and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percent.