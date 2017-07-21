Poll: Most Americans Think Donald Trump Jr. Should Not Have Taken Russia Meeting

Most Americans do not think Donald Trump Jr. should have taken a controversial election season meeting with a Russian lawyer, according to a new poll.
The latest CNN poll found that nearly 60% of people think that Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort should not have taken the meeting, which was organized after Trump Jr. was promised negative information about Hillary Clinton. Just 23% of people think they should have taken the meeting.
But the numbers diverge widely along partisan lines. 83% of Democrats say the group should not have taken the meeting, but only 36% of Republicans think it was a mistake to do so.
The poll is based on a survey of 1,019 people and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percent.