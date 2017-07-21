5-Year-Old Girl Fined Nearly $200 for Holding Lemonade Stand

A five-year-old girl who decided to run a lemonade stand in her East London neighborhood was fined nearly $200 for not having a trading permit.

In a Thursday article for The Telegraph , the girl's father, Andre Spicer, described how four police officers approached the stand shortly after his daughter had begun selling her home-made beverage.

"After about 30 minutes, four local council enforcement officers stormed up to her little table," he wrote. "'Excuse me,' one officer said as he switched on a portable camera attached to his vest. He then read a lengthy legal statement – the gist of which was that because my daughter didn't have a trading permit, she would be fined [$195]. 'But don’t worry, it is only [$117] if it’s paid quickly,' the officer added."

Spicer went on to explain how upset his daughter was by the incident — which he dubbed Lemonadegate. " My daughter burst into tears, repeating again and again, 'Have I done a bad thing?'"

Council officials stated Friday that the fine would be cancelled immediately, according to CBS News .

"We are very sorry that this has happened. We expect our enforcement officers to show common sense, and to use their powers sensibly. This clearly did not happen," the statement read.