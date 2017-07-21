Politics
Search
Sign In
russiaRussian Lawyer Who Met With Donald Trump Jr. Represented Russian Intelligence Agency
RUSSIA-US-POLITICS-TRUMP-SON-LAWYER
North KoreaAmericans Traveling to North Korea Will Need 'Special Validation Passport'
NKOREA-US-MISSILE-DIPLOMACY-CELEBRATION
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HouseSean Spicer Resigns as White House Press Secretary
White House press secretary Sean Spicer calls on a member of the media during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, April 27, 2017. Spicer discussed former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, Trump's tax overhaul plan and other topics.
Views Of The U.S. Capitol As Obstacles Await Lawmakers During Its Three-Week Stretch
The U.S. Capitol building stands past visitors at the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, July 11, 2017.  Andrew Harrer—Bloomberg via Getty Images
Congress

Republicans Bashed This Budget Scorekeeper. Now Every Former Director Is Speaking Up

Tessa Berenson
11:35 AM ET

Every former director of the Congressional Budget Office has signed a letter urging Congress to "respect" the agency, which has released estimates that millions of people would lose insurance under the Republican health care plan.

"Relying on CBO’s estimates in the legislative process has served the Congress — and the American people — very well during the past four decades," the letter concludes. "As the House and Senate consider potential policy changes this year and in the years ahead, we urge you to maintain and respect the Congress’s decades-long reliance on CBO’s estimates in developing and scoring bills."

The missive comes as Republican leaders in the White House and Congress have criticized CBO for its scoring of the healthcare options the GOP is considering.

"I think that's kind of a bogus number," House Speaker Paul Ryan said of the latest estimate that 22 million more people would be uninsured under the plan. The White House released a video saying CBO's "math doesn't add up" and accusing them of "faulty numbers."

Mick Mulvaney, Trump's budget director, accused CBO of being partisan back in May in an interview with the Washington Examiner. “At some point, you've got to ask yourself," he said, "'Has the day of the CBO come and gone?'"

The White House director of legislative affairs and a National Economic Council aide criticized the agency in an op-ed in the Washington Post earlier this month, as did Reps. Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan in an op-ed in the conservative Washington Examiner Friday.

Both the White House and the House of Representatives released budgets this year that relied on their own economic assumptions rather than CBO growth projections.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME