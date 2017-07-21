Newsfeed
celebrities

Justin Bieber Officially Banned From Performing in China for 'Bad Behavior' Until He Matures

Megan McCluskey
11:14 AM ET

Justin Bieber has been banned from performing in China over "bad behavior."

The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture published a statement on its website Tuesday explaining why the 23-year-old pop star would not be allowed to perform in the country as part of the Asia leg of his Purpose world tour, according to the New York Times.

"Justin Bieber is a gifted singer, but he is also a controversial young foreign singer,” the bureau reportedly wrote. "In order to maintain order in the Chinese market and purify the Chinese performance environment, it is not suitable to bring in badly behaved entertainers."

However, the bureau also expressed hope that the ban can one day be lifted: "We hope that as Justin Bieber matures, he can continue to improve his own words and actions, and truly become a singer beloved by the public."

The statement didn't cite any specific instances of "bad behavior," but Bieber was arrested in 2014 for driving under the influence and drag racing.

