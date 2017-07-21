Ideas
Five Best Ideas

Wedding Inflation Is Out of Control

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Wedding inflation is out of control.

By Piper Black at Ozy

2. The age of laser weapons is here.

By Jim Sciutto and Dominique van Heerden at CNN

3. Could robots ever serve as teachers?

By Tyler Cowen in Bloomberg View

4. Burnout at work isn’t just about exhaustion. It’s also about feeling lonely.

By Emma Seppala and Marissa King in the Harvard Business Review

5. As an escape, as a news source, as a way to measure ourselves against others, Twitter is giving us anxiety.

By ALaura Turner in the Atlantic

TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
