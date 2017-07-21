The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Wedding Inflation Is Out of Control

Bride and groom cake topper on cake Hero Images—Getty Images/Hero Images

1. Wedding inflation is out of control.

By Piper Black at Ozy

2. The age of laser weapons is here.

By Jim Sciutto and Dominique van Heerden at C NN

3. Could robots ever serve as teachers?

By Tyler Cowen in Bloomberg View

4. Burnout at work isn’t just about exhaustion. It’s also about feeling lonely.

By Emma Seppala and Marissa King in the Harvard Business Review

5. As an escape, as a news source, as a way to measure ourselves against others, Twitter is giving us anxiety.

By ALaura Turner in the Atlantic

