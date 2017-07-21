Politics


"Hopping Over the Rabbit Hole" Anthony Scaramucci Book Party
Anthony Scaramucci attends the "Hopping Over the Rabbit Hole" Anthony Scaramucci Book Party on October 27, 2016 in New York City.  Jared Siskin—Getty Images
White House

Trump Administration Considers Financier Anthony Scaramucci for Communications Director

Jill Colvin and Jonathan Lemire / AP
9:30 AM ET

(WASHINGTON) — New York financier Anthony Scaramucci is under consideration to join the Trump administration as communications director.

That's according to two people with knowledge of the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

Scaramucci is a frequent defender of the president on television and was a fixture at Trump Tower during Trump's transition.

He'd be filling the role left by Mike Dubke, who announced his resignation in May. White House press secretary Sean Spicer has been doing double duty filling in in the weeks since.

Scaramucci had once expected to be named head of the White House office that coordinates the administration's outreach to the business community and other interest groups. But that plan was scuttled due to questions surrounding the sale of his hedge fund.

