U.S.
Search
Sign In
North KoreaThe U.S. Plans to Ban Travel to North Korea, Tour Operators Say
NKOREA-AVIATION-DELAY
North Korea'Immediate Interventions' Needed as North Korea Faces Its Worst Drought Since 2001
CHINA-NKOREA
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
IsraelExpecting Protests, Israel Has Banned Young Muslim Men From Entering a Jerusalem Shrine
Palestinians refuse Israeli searches to enter Al-Aqsa
jamel-dunn-florida-drown
Jamel Dunn, shown in this undated image, drowned in a retention pond July 9 as a group of teenagers watched and filmed it.  Brevard County Sheriff's Office
Florida

'Utterly Inhumane and Cruel.' Florida Police Say Teens Laughed Watching Man Drown

Associated Press
7:02 AM ET

Authorities in Florida say a group of teens watched and laughed as a man drowned in a retention pond last week.

jamel-dunn-florida-drownJamel Dunn, shown in this undated image, drowned in a retention pond July 9 as a group of teenagers watched and filmed it.  Brevard County Sheriff's Office 

Jamel Dunn drowned in a retention pond in the city of Cocoa on July 12. Cocoa police say they later discovered a group of teens recorded the 31-year-old's drowning on video. The video was released by the state attorney's office Thursday and audio was published by Florida Today. The teens can be heard laughing at Dunn, telling him he's going die and they weren't going to help him.

Police identified and interviewed the five teens involved. Cocoa Police Chief Mike Cataloupe calls their actions "utterly inhumane and cruel," but says criminal charges won't be filed because state law doesn't require people give or call for help when someone's in distress.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME