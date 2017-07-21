World
Search
Sign In
MinnesotaMinneapolis Police Chief Says the Shooting of Justine Damond 'Should Not Have Happened'
Police Shooting Minneapolis
VenezuelaTwo Dead as a Nationwide Strike in Venezuela Erupts Into Violence
VENEZUELA-CRISIS-OPPOSITION-PROTEST
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TransportationU.S. Lifts Laptop Ban on All Airlines
TURKEY-US-TRAVEL-AVIATION-SECURITY-POLITICS
Greece

Two Dead, 120 Wounded as a Powerful Earthquake Strikes Greek Island

Associated Press
Updated: Jul 20, 2017 10:59 PM ET

(KOS, Greece) — A powerful earthquake shook the Greek island of Kos early Friday morning, damaging several buildings and the main port, killing at least two people and causing more than 120 injuries, authorities said.

The 6.5-magnitude quake rattled Turkey's Aegean coast as well, but Kos was nearest to the epicenter and appeared to be the worst-hit, with all of the deaths and injuries reported there. Buildings with damage included the old mosque and a 14th-century fortress at the entrance to the main port.

Fallen bricks and other damage were seen in Kos's "old town" area, full of bars and other nighttime entertainment. Hundreds of tourists were spending the rest of the night outdoors, resting on beach loungers with blankets provided by staff.

Minor damage — cracks in buildings, smashed windows and trashed shops — appeared widespread, according to city officials.

Rescuers were checking for trapped people inside houses after the quake struck in the middle of the night and were heading to outlying villages to check for damage. Kos Mayor Giorgos Kyritsis said the army was mobilized along with emergency services. The island's port was among structures that sustained damaged and a ferry en route there was not docking, the coast guard said.

"The buildings affected were mostly old, and were built before the earthquake building codes were introduced," Kyritsis told state-run Greek media.

Giorgos Halkidios, Kos regional government official, said the injured included people who were underneath a building that collapsed. Ferry services were suspended due to damage at Kos's main port, and coastal roads were flooded.

Greek officials said the quake was 6.5-magnitude. It was centered 6 miles (10 kilometers) south of Bodrum, Turkey, and 10 miles (16 kilometers) east-northeast of Kos with a depth of 6 miles (10 kilometers), according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to Turkish disaster officials, the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.3, and more than 20 aftershocks have been recorded.

Esengul Civelek, governor of Mugla province, said there were no casualties according to initial assessments. She said "there were minor injuries due to fear and panic."

In Bitez, a resort town about 6 kilometers (4 miles) west of Bodrum, the quake sent frightened residents running into the streets.

Hotel guests briefly returned to their rooms to pick up their belongings but chose to spend the rest of the night outside, with some using sheets and cushions borrowed from nearby lounge chairs to build makeshift beds, according to an AP reporter on the scene.

Greece and Turkey lie in an especially earthquake-prone zone.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME