TransportationU.S. Lifts Laptop Ban on All Airlines
TURKEY-US-TRAVEL-AVIATION-SECURITY-POLITICS
moviesWill Smith Is a Cop in a World of Orcs and Elves in the Bright Trailer
DSCF9282-Edit-2.tif
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
United KingdomA Canadian Official Broke Royal Protocol by Touching Queen Elizabeth
The Queen And Duke Of Edinburgh Visits Canada House
Closing Ceremony Red Carpet Arrivals - The 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Will Smith attends the Closing Ceremony during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 28, 2017 in Cannes, France Tony Barson—FilmMagic
movies

Will Smith Says Seeing Star Wars for the First Time Was Better Than Sex

Eliana Dockterman
Jul 20, 2017

During a panel for his new Netflix sci-fi movie Bright at San Diego Comic Con, Will Smith reminisced about the first time he saw Star Wars as a kid.

It's a wonderful feeling that Smith has been trying to pay forward his entire career. "When Star Wars came out, there weren't special effects. You couldn't do that. So we were just completely blown away," he said. "For my entire life I've been chasing trying to give that feeling to fans."

He went on to describe his experience first seeing the film. Apparently, visiting a galaxy far, far away for the first time was quite a trip. "There was nothing that I had experienced in my life that matched that point of ecstasy," he added. "I had sex a few years later. It was close, but no Star Wars."

It has yet to be seen whether Smith's Bright, another collaboration with Suicide Squad director David Ayer, will clear that high bar. The movie follows Smith, a cop in a Los Angeles that's full of elves and magic. He's partnered with the first Orc policeman, played by Joel Edgerton, and together they must stop criminals from who are pursuing a powerful magic wand.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME