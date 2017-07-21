Will Smith Says Seeing Star Wars for the First Time Was Better Than Sex

Will Smith attends the Closing Ceremony during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 28, 2017 in Cannes, France Tony Barson—FilmMagic

During a panel for his new Netflix sci-fi movie Bright at San Diego Comic Con , Will Smith reminisced about the first time he saw Star Wars as a kid.

It's a wonderful feeling that Smith has been trying to pay forward his entire career. "When Star Wars came out, there weren't special effects. You couldn't do that. So we were just completely blown away," he said. "For my entire life I've been chasing trying to give that feeling to fans."

He went on to describe his experience first seeing the film. Apparently, visiting a galaxy far, far away for the first time was quite a trip. "There was nothing that I had experienced in my life that matched that point of ecstasy," he added. "I had sex a few years later. It was close, but no Star Wars."

It has yet to be seen whether Smith's Bright , another collaboration with Suicide Squad director David Ayer, will clear that high bar. The movie follows Smith, a cop in a Los Angeles that's full of elves and magic. He's partnered with the first Orc policeman, played by Joel Edgerton, and together they must stop criminals from who are pursuing a powerful magic wand.