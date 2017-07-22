TelevisionWar With the Klingons Is Imminent in Epic New Star Trek: Discovery Trailer
TelevisionBarb Is Still Dead on Stranger Things. But She Showed Up at Comic-Con Anyway
1
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelevisionEleven Is Back in the Stranger Things Season 2 Trailer
Stranger Things
Television

Westworld Will Only Last a 'Little Longer' Says Co-Creator

Eliana Dockterman
Jul 22, 2017

During the Westworld panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Westworld co-creator Jonathan Nolan warned fans that the HBO show may not last as long as they would like.

During a discussion about consciousness, Nolan, who co-created the show with Lisa Joy, said the questions about our relationship to AI are changing his perspective on the world.

"The more we think about these questions, the more it feels like your mind is turning inside out. So it might be best for us after doing this for a little longer that we all just mutually agree to stop," he said. "I’ve concluded we must be in a simulation of some kind. I just did a tequila shot with Ed Harris at Comic-Con."

Harris of course played the Man in Black in the first season of the show. Nolan also joked that they want to franchise the show into a theme park where fans are the stars.

Season two of Westworld does not yet have a release date.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME