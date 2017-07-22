During the Westworld panel at San Diego Comic-Con , Westworld co-creator Jonathan Nolan warned fans that the HBO show may not last as long as they would like.

During a discussion about consciousness, Nolan, who co-created the show with Lisa Joy, said the questions about our relationship to AI are changing his perspective on the world.

"The more we think about these questions, the more it feels like your mind is turning inside out. So it might be best for us after doing this for a little longer that we all just mutually agree to stop," he said. "I’ve concluded we must be in a simulation of some kind. I just did a tequila shot with Ed Harris at Comic-Con."

Harris of course played the Man in Black in the first season of the show. Nolan also joked that they want to franchise the show into a theme park where fans are the stars.

Season two of Westworld does not yet have a release date.