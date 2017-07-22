moviesFirst Footage of Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One Includes Iron Giant, Delorean, Freddy Krueger
"The BFG (Le Bon Gros Geant - Le BGG)"- Photocall- The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
White HouseAnthony Scaramucci Deletes Old Trump Tweets to Avoid 'Distraction'
Key Speakers At The 2017 SALT Conference
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
remembranceJim Vance, Longtime D.C. News Anchor, Dies at 75
Doreen Gentzler and Jim Vance have been at NBC4.They've been continuously anchoring the 6 pm and 11 pm broadcasts since 1989.
movies

Blade Runner 2049 Footage Connects Past and Future

Eliana Dockterman
3:25 PM ET

New footage from the upcoming Blade Runner 2049 that premiered at San Diego Comic-Con connected the sequel to the original. In the scene, Ryan Gosling's policeman Officer K and a replicant listen to damaged recordings of Harrison Ford's Deckard interrogating a replicant in the original film.

Directing the sequel was a dream come true for Denis Villeneuve. "I didn't want someone else to fuck it up," he said of deciding to take the job.

When panel host Chris Hardwick asked the star of the original film Harrison Ford whether the sequel answered any lingering questions he had after filming the first film. "It doesn't matter what I think," he replied.

Ryan Gosling, however, had plenty to share about his emotional attachment to the original film. "I just remember when I was a kid it was one of the first films that I'd seen where it wasn't clear how I was supposed to feel when it was over," he said. "There's a moral ambiguity to it that's quite a haunting experience."

"It's like being on a football team with the Avengers," Gosling added

"I think you mean the Justice League," corrected Hardwick, since both Justice League and Blade Runner are produced by Warner Bros.

Jared Leto, who plays the villainous creator of androids in the movie, showed up at the panel as a hologram.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME