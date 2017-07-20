Tech
Video Games

Call of Duty's 'Nazi Zombies' Mode Looks Delightfully Macabre

Matt Peckham
5:59 PM ET

If the future of Call of Duty were just the zombies stuff, I'd be a thousand times more excited about Activision's annualized franchise. Of course the glass-half-full way of thinking about that is that it doesn't really matter what the campaign or its linked multiplayer particulars wind up doing, because we get the superlative zombies stuff either way.

So without further adieu, here is the Call of Duty: WWII Nazi Zombies trailer. It tells us next to nothing about what it'll be like to play Nazi Zombies, settling instead for the usual jump-scares and loony scientist narration. But on this one I'm willing to give both Activision and Sledgehammer the benefit of the doubt, because the Call of Duty zombies side games have yet to steer me wrong.

Here's the breakdown:

Call of Duty: WWII Nazi Zombies is an original, terrifying co-operative mode that unleashes a frightening new horror story for Call of Duty zombies fans. Nothing is as it seems in this zombies horror, as a dark and sinister plot unfolds to unleash an invincible army of the dead.

Players will embark on a chilling, dark and mysterious journey through Mittelburg, a snowy Bavarian village in Germany, as they attempt to recover priceless works of art stolen by the Axis powers in World War II. This village holds a secret key to an unimaginable and monstrous power, so visitors must be on their toes and beware of the twisted and occult horrors that guard these treasures.

Players join a group of international art experts from the Monuments, Fine Arts, and Archives Section (MFAA) on their dangerous pursuit to reclaim some of the world’s most important works of art from the hands of the Axis powers, all while trying to survive a horror like no other.

Jefferson Potts – Strong, assured, and educated, Jefferson has both the military and academic prowess the MFAA need.

Olivia Durant – A former art historian of the Musée du Louvre, and weapons expert, she is an extremely savvy and capable member of the team.

Drostan Hynd – A former art thief, this brash and rough character was given a choice: go to jail, or help reclaim stolen art.

Marie Fischer – A brilliant engineer and tactician, Marie attempts to help salvage stolen treasures and rescue her brother, Klaus.

