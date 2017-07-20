Watch Halle Berry Chug Whiskey Like a Boss at Comic-Con

Actor Halle Berry takes a drink onstage while actor Pedro Pascal looks on at the 20th Century FOX panel during Comic-Con International 2017 at San Diego Convention Center on July 20, 2017.

Halle Berry proved she belongs in the old West, just like her character from the upcoming Kingsman: The Golden Circle . During a panel for the spy film at San Diego Comic-Con , the cast — which includes Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges, Colin Firth, Taron Egerton, Pedro Pascal and Berry — partook in libations.

Tatum poured Berry her drink. And while most cast members took about a shot of whiskey, Berry outdid them all by apparently chugging an entire pint of whiskey. (Though we can't confirm it was definitely liquor.)

In the movie, Barry, Tatum, Bridge and Pascal play American spies, the counterpoint to Frith and Egerton's British Kingsman.