famineMeet the Former Republican Governor Fighting the Worst Humanitarian Crisis Since 1945
The new head of the World Food Programme (WFP) David Beasley attends a press conference about an updated aid appeal for South Sudan on May 15, 2017 at the United Nations Office in Geneva.
food and drinkIt's Summer 2017 So Of Course You Deserve a Peanut Butter and Rosé Jelly Sandwich
Rose Wine Alfresco
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
BizarreMcDonald's Will Happily Deliver Adult-Sized Onesies So You Can Have Your Big Mac and Wear It, Too
160310_EM_McDonaldsLoyalty
Comic-Con International 2017 - 20th Century FOX Panel
Actor Halle Berry takes a drink onstage while actor Pedro Pascal looks on at the 20th Century FOX panel during Comic-Con International 2017 at San Diego Convention Center on July 20, 2017.  Kevin Winter—Getty Images
Television

Watch Halle Berry Chug Whiskey Like a Boss at Comic-Con

Eliana Dockterman
4:13 PM ET

Halle Berry proved she belongs in the old West, just like her character from the upcoming Kingsman: The Golden Circle. During a panel for the spy film at San Diego Comic-Con, the cast — which includes Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges, Colin Firth, Taron Egerton, Pedro Pascal and Berry — partook in libations.

Tatum poured Berry her drink. And while most cast members took about a shot of whiskey, Berry outdid them all by apparently chugging an entire pint of whiskey. (Though we can't confirm it was definitely liquor.)

In the movie, Barry, Tatum, Bridge and Pascal play American spies, the counterpoint to Frith and Egerton's British Kingsman.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME