Members of Royal Ulster Rifles waiting on improvised pier of lorries to evacuate Dunkirk during low tide.
Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders Holds Off-Camera Briefing At White House
Marshall McLuhan, author and expert on communications, in Toronto on Sept. 28, 1966.
O.J. Simpson smiles during a parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nevada, on July 20, 2017.
the morning brief

The Morning Brief: North Korea, O.J. Simpson's Parole and Linkin Park

Melissa Chan
8:47 AM ET

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

U.S. to ban travel to North Korea

The U.S. government will soon ban Americans from visiting North Korea, according to the Associated Press. The new travel restrictions come after North Korea imprisoned U.S. college student Otto Warmbier, who later died. It’s unclear when the rule will be announced or go into effect.

O.J. Simpson is granted parole

O.J. Simpson will be free to leave prison as early as this fall after a Nevada parole board approved his release. The 70-year-old former football star bowed his head after the decision was announced. "I’ve done my time," he said during the parole board hearing. "I’ve done it as well and respectfully as anybody can. I’ve not complained for nine years. I want to get back to my kids."

Linkin Park frontman dies

Chester Bennington, the lead singer of the rock band Linkin Park, has died at 41, officials said. The frontman was found dead in his Los Angeles home. His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide.

Also:

President Donald Trump's legal team is looking to investigate special counsel Robert Mueller's aides.

The U.S. has lifted a laptop ban on all airlines.

A group of Florida teens laughed as they watched a man drown, police said.

One out of three of dementia cases could be prevented, according to new research.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

