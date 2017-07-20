viralThe Internet Doesn't Know What to Think of This Mysterious Melted Duck Photo
Linkin Park Perform At The 02
Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs at The O2 Arena on July 3, 2017 in London, England.  Burak Cingi—Redferns/Getty Images
Music

Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington Found Dead in His Home

Abigail Abrams
3:14 PM ET

Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington was found dead in his home on Thursday morning, the Los Angeles County coroner said. The performer was 41.

A spokesman for the coroner's office told the Associated Press that Bennington's death is being investigated as an apparent suicide. More details were not immediately available.

Linkin Park released its most recent album “One More Light” earlier this year.

Chester had previously struggled with drugs and alcohol, according to the Associated Press. He was also close friends with Chris Connell of Soundgarden, who committed suicide in May, People reported.

© 2017 Time Inc.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
