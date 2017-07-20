Newsfeed
Rose Wine Alfresco
MarkSwallow—Getty Images
food and drink

It's Summer 2017 So Of Course You Can Have a Peanut Butter and Rosé Jelly Sandwich

Cady Lang
4:02 PM ET

In case you needed any more proof that we've reached peak rosé this summer, consider the latest offering: rosé-flavored jelly. As if rosé scented deodorant and boozy rosé freezer pops weren't enough to help you satiate your rosé craving, you can now indulge in a jelly that has the essence of everyone's favorite rosy wine.

Thanks to Drunk Jelly, you can have your rosé and eat it too. They offer seven different wine-inspired flavors, ranging from Pinot Grigio to Moscato. According to the company's website, the idea for wine jellies came to founders Marty and Danny while they were enjoying some wine and charcuterie on a picnic.

While their rosé offering is described on the website as being made with "sweet rosé wine" and has flavors of "cherry, watermelon and a hint of lime," it is not alcoholic, which means that if you're looking to get a buzz, you might have to pair your peanut butter and rosé jelly sandwich with an actual glass of rosé.

See Drunk Jelly's rosé jelly below.

Our favorite Rosé wine jelly 🌹

A post shared by DRUNK JELLY® (@drunkjelly) on

Follow TIME