It's Summer 2017 So Of Course You Can Have a Peanut Butter and Rosé Jelly Sandwich

In case you needed any more proof that we've reached peak rosé this summer, consider the latest offering: rosé-flavored jelly. As if rosé scented deodorant and boozy rosé freezer pops weren't enough to help you satiate your rosé craving, you can now indulge in a jelly that has the essence of everyone's favorite rosy wine.

Thanks to Drunk Jelly, you can have your rosé and eat it too. They offer seven different wine-inspired flavors, ranging from Pinot Grigio to Moscato. According to the company's website , the idea for wine jellies came to founders Marty and Danny while they were enjoying some wine and charcuterie on a picnic.

While their rosé offering is described on the website as being made with "sweet rosé wine" and has flavors of "cherry, watermelon and a hint of lime," it is not alcoholic, which means that if you're looking to get a buzz, you might have to pair your peanut butter and rosé jelly sandwich with an actual glass of rosé.

See Drunk Jelly's rosé jelly below.

Rosé wine jelly 🌿🌸🍷 What's your favorite way to enjoy it?! PS. Head over to @womenwholovewine to check out the giveaway! Or Etsy.com/shop/drunkjelly to shop A post shared by DRUNK JELLY® (@drunkjelly) on Jul 16, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

A little afternoon delight 🌿Rosé wine jelly + Merlot cheese is one of my favorite combos! 🍇🧀🍷🥖 #roséallday #marble A post shared by DRUNK JELLY® (@drunkjelly) on Jun 27, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT