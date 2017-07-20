The Internet Doesn't Know What to Think of This Mysterious Melted Duck Photo

A photo of a green plastic duck melted on the dashboard of a car in Japan has created a major Twitter controversy.

After user hzm shared what was supposedly shots of the duck before and after it succumbed to the scorching summer heat, the tweet quickly went viral, garnering nearly 630,000 retweets to date. "This is the worst, I can’t believe it," he captioned the photo set .

However, other users pointed out what appeared to be glaring discrepancies between the dashboards in the two pictures, leading some to believe the whole thing was a hoax. A few of the duck detectives even went so far as to create elaborate diagrams illustrating why they believed the two photos could not have been taken in the same car.

Others just appreciated the relatibility of the duck.

This is a physical representation of how it feels to get turned down https://t.co/TqjdXDYTem - ham choi (@drew_ogn) July 19, 2017

me with any minor inconvenience https://t.co/aQjmC2AJy9 - Brandy (@blfrazierr) July 19, 2017