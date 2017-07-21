game of thronesSophie Turner Gets to the Bottom of That Stark Sibling Rivalry on Game of Thrones
Psych
James Roday as Shawn Spencer in Psych  Alan Zenuk—NBC via Getty Images
movies

The New Psych Movie Involves Singing, Pineapples and Fake Beards

Eliana Dockterman
4:14 PM ET

The Psych movie is finally happening this Christmas. There will be singing! There will be pineapple easter eggs! And there may be more movies to follow!

Creator Steve Franks said Friday during the film's San Diego Comic-Con panel that he wants to make six Psych movies about the fraudulent psychic detective and his best friend. He then offered a preview of the first eight minutes of the new film.

At the beginning of the movie, Shawn Spencer (James Roday) is up to his old tricks. He's skulking around a dock in San Francisco looking for some stolen jewelry. He's wearing fake hair and a beard reminiscent of Harry Potter's Hagrid. When one of the bad guys rips off the fake beard, it reveals another beard underneath. Eventually, as Shawn tries to escape, he takes refuge in the office of his best friend Gus (Dulé Hill), stealing Gus' sandwich while he intervenes with the bad guys.

"Sean has taken a few steps forward. Not emotionally. He physically took a couple steps over the least three years," joked Roday. "And he feels pretty good about it." He added that the man-boy character was originally inspired by Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Real Genius.

The actors and director also released a new teaser for the fans, below. In it, Shawn and Gus get back into crimefighting shape by practicing their catchphrases.

In the movie, Shawn and Gus will face down the dastardly Thin White Duke, played by Zachary Levi. The Psych reunion comes three years after the USA comedy aired its final episode. Roday, Hill, Maggie Lawson (Jules), Kirsten Nelson (Chief Vick) and Corbin Bernsen (Henry) will all return, as will Westworld's Jimmi Simpson, who hosted the film's panel at the convention.

"Didn't you die five, six, seven years ago on the show?" Roday asked Simpson. Yes. Mary Lightly is making his third posthumous appearance in the movie—meaning he'll make more appearances overall as a dead guy than a live person.

Even if there aren't more movies, Psych may yet survive in real life if Roday takes creator Franks up on a bet. "I offered him $1,000 to walk into the Santa Barbara police station and say, 'I sense there's a crime going on,' and he wouldn't do it," said Franks. "There's still time."

