
Television

Sigourney Weaver Tries to Destroy New York in Ominous New Defenders Trailer

Eliana Dockterman
Jul 21, 2017

The Defenders panel at San Diego Comic-Con brought a new trailer for the upcoming superhero show. In the sneak preview, the heroes from Netflix's four superhero shows, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist and Daredevil, unite to save New York City from a villain played by the iconic Sigourney Weaver.

Weaver's Alexandra intones in the trailer that New York City will fall. "You'll get used to it," she says to Elektra (Elodie Yung), who seems to have been brought back to life since the events of Daredevil. Perhaps Alexandra works for an ancient organization, or is ancient herself, since she's seen her fair share of cities fall.

The trailer suggests that Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones will infuse the serious series with a bit of sarcasm, mocking the costume Charlie Cox wears as Daredevil and the mystical powers Finn Jones' Iron Fist claims to have. The trailer also suggests there's still some leftover tension between Jones and Luke Cage (Mike Colter) who admitted their feelings for one another in Jessica Jones.

Jeph Loeb, the head of Marvel Television, marveled at the fact that the show even exists.

“Let’s face it — we have a guy who was in a bad Ben Affleck movie, a character no one had ever heard of who drinks a lot, the first black superhero and a guy with a glowing first,” he said.

The show premieres Aug. 18 on the streaming service.

