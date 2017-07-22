TelevisionMarvel's Iron Fist Is Getting a Second Season
1
Television

At Least One Twin Peaks Cast Member Has Never Watched the Original Show

Eliana Dockterman
Jul 21, 2017

It may sound like blasphemy for diehard David Lynch fans, but some members of the cast of Twin Peaks: The Return have never watched the original series — or the revival that's currently airing. During a panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, a few of the actors said they were saving the series for bingeing when the third season wraps up.

Matthew Lillard, a new addition to the cast, admitted that he didn't tune into the original run and was thrown off by this season's episodes. "I think it’s weird. Anyone else?" he asked the audience. "If you’re not a Twin Peaks dude, you come in it’s a little strange. Did anyone see episode eight?" he asked, referring to the recent nightmarish episode that diverged from the main plot.

Others have yet to see the most recent episodes, currently airing on Showtime. Naomi Watts says she's been traveling in places with bad Wi-Fi and plans to binge-watch on the show when she returns home. Tim Roth said he and his children are going to watch all three seasons in a row once the finale has aired.

