Aiden Gillen and Sophie Turner in Game of Thrones
Ali Charaf Damache
Government Ethics Director
Television

Liam Cunningham on What Davos Would Do If He Saw Melisandre Again on Game of Thrones

Eliana Dockterman
5:01 PM ET

During the Game of Thrones panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Liam Cunningham weighed in on what his character Davos Seaworth would do if he saw Melisandre again after learning that she sacrificed his friend and reading teacher, the young Shireen, in hopes of furthering her father Stannis' bid for king.

“I don’t think he’s the vindictive type. But if he saw the Red Lady, he’d pull out a Glock and pop a couple of caps in her ass," he said. When asked how he would hold said weapon, he added, "I’d hold it sideways.”

The panel was hosted to fans' delight by Kristian Nairn, the actor who played Hodor, a tragic figure who died last season.

