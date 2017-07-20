Politics
Congress

'I'll Be Back Soon.' John McCain Thanks Well-Wishers After Cancer Diagnosis

Alana Abramson
12:05 PM ET

John McCain on Thursday thanked well-wishers for an outpouring of support he received after it was announced that the longtime Arizona Senator has brain cancer.

"I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support — unfortunately for my sparring partners in Congress, I'll be back soon, so stand-by!" read a message posted on McCain's Twitter account.

McCain's office said Wednesday that doctors discovered a brain tumor known as a glioblastoma while the Senator was undergoing surgery for a blood clot near his eye. The office added that McCain and his family are considering treatment options.

Following the announcement, support immediately began pouring in from both sides of the aisle. "Cancer doesn't know what it's up against," former President Barack Obama, who faced McCain in the 2008 presidential election, wrote on Twitter. "Give it hell, John."

