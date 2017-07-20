viralThe Internet Doesn't Know What to Think of This Mysterious Melted Duck Photo
movies

Watch Eggsy Meet Archer in This New Kingsman: The Golden Circle Teaser

Eliana Dockterman
2:39 PM ET

The Kingsman spies have had a busy morning. The first full trailer for the spy film's sequel, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, premiered in the morning before the movie's panel at San Diego Comic-Con. In the first look, the spies from England including Colin Firth and Taron Egerton must team up with their American counterparts, including Channing Tatum.

Then at the film’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, the cast dropped another teaser, this one a crossover with slapstick spy show, Archer.

In the animated short, the ever-humble Archer introducers himself as the “world’s best spy.” Eggsy (Egerton) points out, “You probably shouldn’t tell people you’re a spy.”

“Then what’s the point of being one?” Archer rebuts. Eggsy challenges him to a drinking contest. Archer promptly chugs an entire bottle of liquor and passes out.

“So this is what passes for the world’s greatest spy in America? I may need to go there and teach them a lesson,” says Eggsy, setting up the fact that the Kingsman sequel, The Golden Circle, will hop over the pond.

