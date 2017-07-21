TransportationU.S. Lifts Laptop Ban on All Airlines
moviesWill Smith Says Seeing Star Wars for the First Time Was Better Than Sex
United KingdomA Canadian Official Broke Royal Protocol by Touching Queen Elizabeth
Will Smith Is a Cop in a World of Orcs and Elves in the Bright Trailer

Eliana Dockterman
Jul 20, 2017

Netflix is ready to compete with major studios. The streaming service has recruited an increasingly impressive list of A-listers to star in their films. Their latest gambit: Making the sort of movie that audiences traditionally would watch on a big screen.

Enter Will Smith's Bright. The film, directed by Suicide Squad's David Ayer, is a sort of crime-fantasy mashup. Smith stars as a cop partnered with the first orc policeman (Joel Edgerton), who faces racism because he is an orc.

Netflix dropped a full trailer for the movie at San Diego Comic Con on Thursday, and it combines realism with fantasy: "Fairy lives don't matter today," Smith says at one point while trying to shoo a fairy from his bird feeder. Police cars, bullets and uniforms from our world clash with flaming corpses, swords and a very powerful wand.

At the panel, Smith, Ayer and the cast explained a bit about the world. A Bright, it seems is someone who uses magic, a wand like a nuclear weapon that grants wishes. All this magic has turned the world topsy-turvy. “It’s about a really f—d up L.A.,” Ayer said at the Comic Con panel.

Smith said the movie gets political, at least metaphorically. “It was really great to be an African-American police officer who found someone to be racist against,” he said.

The movie is due out Dec. 22.

Follow TIME