Here Are All the Trailers From Comic-Con 2017

Every year, hundreds of thousands of fans at San Diego Comic-Con line up in order to enter crowded convention halls and get a first look at the biggest blockbusters coming in the next year. In past years, actors and directors from movies and shows like The Avengers , Wonder Woman and Game of Thrones have dropped the first trailers for their projects in these hallowed halls over the course of the weekend.

But you don't have to fly to San Diego to get a look at the biggest pop culture events of the year. TIME will be reporting from Comic-Con and updating this post with every big trailer that drops from Thursday to Sunday. Check back as the weekend progresses for more news.

Movies

The surprise hit spy movie starring Taron Egerton and Colin Firth returns, this time with an even more impressive cast, which includes Channing Tatum, Halle Berry, Jeff Bridges and Pedro Pascal.

The LEGO NINJAGO Movie (Sept. 22)

Jigsaw (Oct. 27)

The Saw series returns. The notorious serial killer will be in theaters in time for Halloween.

This isn't your typical L.A. crime movie. Will Smith plays a policeman partnered with the first Orc cop. "It felt really great to be an African-American police officer. They found somebody else to be racist against,” Smith quipped at the panel. “I’ve never been on that side of racism when you’re black: ‘Listen, man, I don’t want no Orcs in my car!’

Pacific Rim: Uprising (Feb. 23, 2018)

Guillermo del Toro's massive movie is getting a sequel, this time with Star Wars' John Boyega as the lead.

Television

The newest trailer for Game of Thrones teases a meeting between Daenerys and Jon Snow— finally.

Preacher (currently airing)

The ongoing bizarre and hilarious superhero series from Seth Rogen dropped a new trailer featuring Herr Starr, a key villain and assassin in the comics.

Sigourney Weaver plays a villain bent on destroying New York in the new trailer for Netflix's The Defenders . She faces off against a team of misfit superheroes who are not particularly thrilled about working with one another: Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and Daredevil.

The seventh season of American Horror Story will apparently involve an election storyline , scary clowns and Lena Dunham .

Marvel's Inhumans (Sept. 29)

Game of Thrones fans who miss the misdeeds of Iwan Rheon's Ramsay Bolton can catch the actor as a new villain in the Marvel television series Inhumans . The second trailer for the show also features the character Medusa's hair in action.

The Gifted (Oct. 2)

The X-Men universe is expanding with this Fox show about a two teenagers who find out that they are mutants. Inconveniently, their father puts people like them in jail for a living. The whole family is forced to go underground, where they meet other stray mutants.

Supergirl (Oct. 9)

The Flash (Oct. 10)

Arrow (Oct. 22)

The trailer for the newest season of the zombie show teases a war between Rick and the Saviors .

Vikings (Nov. 29)

Jonathan Rhys Meyers brings some heft to the fifth season of the History Channel show. Oh, also there's a decapitated head rolling across this trailer.

Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling (2018)

The beloved Nickelodeon show is getting a TV movie. Now that Rocko is living in the 90s he must reckon with smartphones and government surveillance.

Stargate Origins (TBD)

Two decades after the original Stargate comes a new prequel series. Origins will chronicle the journey of Catherine Langford, a woman whose obsession with alien hieroglyphs kicked off the events of the original series.