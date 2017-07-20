Get Ready for Comic-Con With the New Kingsman: The Golden Circle Trailer

Kingsman: The Golden Circle will have a big presence at Comic-Con in San Diego this week, but before the annual event starts in earnest, 20th Century Fox dropped a new red-band trailer for the sequel featuring a healthy dose of headshots and swears.

“It’s very American,” Eggsy (Taron Egerton), now a full-fledged member of the Kingsman (and judging by the events depicted in the teaser, one of the group’s few remaining affiliates), says toward the new trailer’s conclusion.

“F— yeah,” replies Agent Tequila (Channing Tatum), an ultra-American member of the U.S. spy organization the Statesman.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle teams original stars Egerton, Mark Strong, and Colin Firth (whose Harry Hart is alive for the sequel despite meeting a grisly end in the first film) with a cast of big-name newcomers, including Tatum, Halle Berry, Pedro Pascal, Jeff Bridges, and Julianne Moore as the villain, whom director Matthew Vaughn describes as “Martha Stewart on crack.”

Kingsman: The Golden Circle arrives on Sept. 22. The Kingsman Comic-Con panel will take place on Thursday at 11 a.m. PT.

This article originally appeared on EW.com