Prince William Flexed His Muscles for a Bunch of Very Impressed Kids

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, talks to children during a visit to the market in the historic center of southern town of Heidelbergon, Germany, on July 20, 2017. Arne Dedert—AFP/Getty Images

Prince William knows the way to impress the youth is with strength.

He and Kate visited historic university town Heidelberg in Germany on Thursday during the fourth day of their five-day royal tour of Poland and Germany.

There, the royal couple faced off in a friendly boat race on the River Lacken that ended in victory for Prince William's team. They also sampled beer, and teamed up to make pretzels and lollipops from scratch with varying skill levels at Heidelberg's traditional market square.

But of all the traditions they took part in on this packed day, Prince William's impromptu muscle-flexing for a crowd of young fans might be the sweetest.

His arms might be a product of various outdoor physical pursuits the couple often take part in, from hockey to archery , proving the couple that sweats together stays together.

This has been the latest news of the globe-trotting royal family winning hearts and now, inspiring body pride. Earlier, the pair visited the German Cancer Research Centre. Prince William and Kate will wrap up the day at a reception at the last original dancehall in Berlin.