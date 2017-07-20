The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

The Expiration Date May Be a Myth for Some Medications

1. For many medicines, the expiration date might be a myth.

By Marshall Allen in ProPublica

2. This sophisticated imaging technique can spot heart disease before it hurts.

By Nathaniel Scharping in Discover

3. Babies can learn a new language in just an hour a day.

By Deborah Bach at the University of Washington

4. To get people thinking about where food comes from, this floating forest is cruising around New York.

By Alessandra Potenza in the Verge

5. Nuclear weapons changed the face of war. AI could do it again.

By Tom Simonite in Wired

