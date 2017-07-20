Here's the Adorable Way Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams Practiced for Game of Thrones Fame Together

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams have played the most badass sisters onscreen as Sansa and Arya Stark in Game of Thrones for the past six years, but much to the delight of fans everywhere, the duo are also best friend goals in real life . So it should come as no surprise that the pair had a sweet moment on Wednesday when they looked back on an activity that they used to do when they had just been casted for the cult HBO series: practicing signing their autographs.

It all began when a Twitter user posted a photo online of the pair's signatures on a Game of Thrones book, captioning it "Maisie and Sophie's quality 2009 signatures."

maisie and sophie's quality 2009 signatures pic.twitter.com/QO7sOYVfEV - m (@danysdragonn) July 18, 2017

Williams replied to the tweet by letting the fan in on a secret: she and Turner had actually practiced their signatures for days!

@SophieT we practiced these for days - Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) July 19, 2017

Turner confirmed that this was true, adding that they had practiced "for hours" before heading to a book signing.

Oh my god. For so long. We practised in a pub for hours before a book signing. Lol. - Sophie Turner (@SophieT) July 19, 2017

Long live the Sisters Stark!