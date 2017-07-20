Newsfeed
Featured Session: Game of Thrones - 2017 SXSW Conference and Festivals
Amy E. Price—Getty Images for SXSW
celebrities

Here's the Adorable Way Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams Practiced for Game of Thrones Fame Together

Cady Lang
11:25 AM ET

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams have played the most badass sisters onscreen as Sansa and Arya Stark in Game of Thrones for the past six years, but much to the delight of fans everywhere, the duo are also best friend goals in real life. So it should come as no surprise that the pair had a sweet moment on Wednesday when they looked back on an activity that they used to do when they had just been casted for the cult HBO series: practicing signing their autographs.

It all began when a Twitter user posted a photo online of the pair's signatures on a Game of Thrones book, captioning it "Maisie and Sophie's quality 2009 signatures."

Williams replied to the tweet by letting the fan in on a secret: she and Turner had actually practiced their signatures for days!

Turner confirmed that this was true, adding that they had practiced "for hours" before heading to a book signing.

Long live the Sisters Stark!

Follow TIME