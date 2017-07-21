White HousePresident Trump's Legal Team Is Looking to Investigate Mueller Aides
Producer Ryan Murphy in Los Angeles, CA, on October 30, 2016. Jason LaVeris—FilmMagic
Television

American Horror Story: Cult Now Has a Name, But Remains a Mystery

Eliana Dockterman
1:40 AM ET

Ryan Murphy finally disclosed the title of American Horror Story's seventh season during San Diego Comic Con Thursday night. It will be called American Horror Story: Cult, which tells fans very little about the actual plot of this season.

Murphy has historically kept details about American Horror Story under wraps, and this year's series of hints are perhaps more confusing than ever. He has suggested that this season would be in some way related to the 2016 election. The clues have included a shot of dyed blue hair, an American flag and a drawing of an elephant creature, perhaps in a nod to the republican party.

However, he's also posted pictures of a man covered in bees, and the title "cult" isn't as straightforward as, say, American Horror Story: Election.

AHS last clue before this week's TITLE reveal. Ideas?

A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on

AHS Season 7: Red, white and blue clue

A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on

Full Moon Flag

A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on

Murphy also recently announced that Girls creator and star Lena Dunham would be joining the series this season. Dunham is the latest high-profile celebrity to stop by the covens, freak shows and asylums in Murphy's world. Lady Gaga, Neil Patrick Harris and Gabourey Sidibe have all joined the anthology series throughout its run.

This season's cast includes Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd and Billy Eichner.

