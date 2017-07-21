American Horror Story: Cult Now Has a Name, But Remains a Mystery

Ryan Murphy finally disclosed the title of American Horror Story' s seventh season during San Diego Comic Con Thursday night. It will be called American Horror Story: Cult , which tells fans very little about the actual plot of this season.

Murphy has historically kept details about American Horror Story under wraps, and this year's series of hints are perhaps more confusing than ever. He has suggested that this season would be in some way related to the 2016 election. The clues have included a shot of dyed blue hair, an American flag and a drawing of an elephant creature, perhaps in a nod to the republican party.

However, he's also posted pictures of a man covered in bees, and the title "cult" isn't as straightforward as, say, American Horror Story: Election .

AHS last clue before this week's TITLE reveal. Ideas? A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Jul 17, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT

AHS Season 7: Red, white and blue clue A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on May 17, 2017 at 9:54pm PDT

Full Moon Flag A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Jul 9, 2017 at 8:08am PDT

Murphy also recently announced that Girls creator and star Lena Dunham would be joining the series this season. Dunham is the latest high-profile celebrity to stop by the covens, freak shows and asylums in Murphy's world. Lady Gaga, Neil Patrick Harris and Gabourey Sidibe have all joined the anthology series throughout its run.

This season's cast includes Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd and Billy Eichner.