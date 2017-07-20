U.S.
Search
Sign In
TunisiaQ&A: Tunisia's Youssef Chahed on Building a Democracy That Endures
TIME Magazine default image
VotingExclusive: Read the Previously Undisclosed Plan to Counter Russian Hacking on Election Day
Voters voting in polling place
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
politicsGOP Senators Make Last-Ditch Effort to Rescue Health Care Bill
Senate GOP Leadership Addresses The Press After Lunch With President Trump At The White House
USA, police car with lights on
Westend61—Getty Images
Maryland

Cop Suspended After Body Camera Video Shows Him Planting Drugs

Kasey Jones / AP
7:44 AM ET

(BALTIMORE) — A Baltimore officer's police powers have been suspended after defense attorneys released a body camera video that they said shows an officer planting drugs.

Two other officers were put on non-public-contact administrative duty, Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said at a news conference Wednesday.

The video released Tuesday by the public defender's office was taken during a drug arrest in January. It shows an officer placing a can in a trash-filled lot as two other officers look on, then activating the camera and returning to pick up the can and pulling out a plastic bag of white capsules.

The cameras save 30 seconds of video before they're activated.

The video was one of four body camera videos of the incident. Davis showed parts of the videos at the news conference.

"Perception is reality," Davis said. "If the community thinks police officers are planting evidence, I've got to do a bunch of things when allegations surface."

The incident is under investigation, Davis said, adding, "I know we can't just say 'no comment,' investigation is underway."

Police haven't reached any conclusions, David said. The videos lead to many questions, he said, including if any crimes were committed or any police procedures violated.

"None of us can rely just on observations of video," the commissioner said. "There are other factors we have to explore."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME