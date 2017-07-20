LOVE IT

Pop star Kesha released her second single after a four-year hiatus caused in part by ongoing legal battles with her former producer.

Jodie Whittaker will succeed Peter Capaldi to become the 13th Doctor Who and the first woman to play the role in the show’s 54-year history.

Saturday Night Live and Westworld led the 2017 Emmy nominations, each garnering 22 nods.

Beyoncé unveiled the names of her newborn twins Sir and Rumi Carter in an elaborately staged Instagram photo shared on their 1-month birthday.

‘It’s just fabric, people.’

–Kim Kardashian West, shutting down critics who questioned the appropriateness of dressing her 4-year-old daughter North in a faux corset

TIME’s weekly take on what popped in culture

LEAVE IT

Singer Aaron Carter was arrested in Georgia on suspicion of driving under the influence and marijuana possession.

A woman visiting Los Angeles’ 14th Factory gallery knocked over $200,000 worth of art while trying to take a selfie.

Vogue faced backlash for its August cover story, which suggests that model Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend Zayn Malik’s swapping clothes with each other amounts to “gender fluidity.” Critics called it a gross oversimplification of the concept.

For a true cheese overload, Pizza Hut is testing mac-and-cheese-topped pizzas in select U.K. locations.

Doctors found 27 contact lenses in the eye of a 67-year-old female patient going under the knife for cataract surgery.

This appears in the July 31, 2017 issue of TIME.