This Just In

A roundup of new and noteworthy insights from the week’s most talked-about studies:
1 PEOPLE DON’T PUT ON ENOUGH SUNBLOCK
A study presented at the British Association of Dermatologists’ annual conference found that people miss 9.5% of their face on average when they apply sunblock, usually skimping around their eyes. Most basal-cell carcinomas, the most common form of skin cancer, are found on the face and neck.
2 COFFEE HELPS PEOPLE LIVE LONGER
While previous studies looked predominantly at white participants, a study in Annals of Internal Medicine found that African Americans, Japanese Americans, Latinos and whites who drank coffee every day were 12% to 18% less likely to die than non–coffee drinkers during 16 years of follow-up.
3 A SENSE OF PURPOSE CAN HELP YOU SLEEP
A new study in Sleep Science and Practice found that people who reported having a strong sense of purpose were 63% less likely to have sleep apnea and 52% less likely to have restless-leg syndrome than those who scored lower on the purpose scale.
–J.Z.
This appears in the July 31, 2017 issue of TIME.