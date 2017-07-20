World
Search
Sign In
CrimeO.J. Simpson Will Make a Plea for His Freedom at a Parole Hearing on Live TV
O.J. Simpson Seeks Retrial In Las Vegas Court - Day 5
VenezuelaEmbattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Enters a Crucial Showdown With His Foes
VENEZUELA-CRISIS-OPPOSITION-PROTEST
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
swedenComing Soon to Stockholm Central Station: Trainy McTrainface
Passenger
A supplied image shows Elspeth Hayes talking with Mark Djandjomerr and traditional owner May Nango as she extracts comparative samples at a cave near the Madjedbebe site located in the Kakadu region in northern Australia
Elspeth Hayes talks with Mark Djandjomerr and traditional owner May Nango as she extracts samples at a cave near the Madjedbebe site located in the Kakadu region in northern Australia, July 14, 2017. Vincent Lamberti—Gundjeihmi Aboriginal Corporation/Reuters
Australia

Humans May Have Been In Australia About 20,000 Years Longer Than We Thought

Joseph Hincks
5:55 AM ET

Archaeologists in Australia have uncovered evidence that aboriginal people inhabited the continent at least 65,000 years ago, rewriting commonly accepted estimates about when modern humans may have reached the area from Africa and across south Asia.

Findings on about 11,000 artifacts unearthed at Kakadu National Park, an enormous nature reserve at the uppermost tip of Australia's Northern Territory, belie the formerly prevailing (if contentious) claim that modern humans have lived in Australia for between 47,000 and 60,000 years.

Some of the Kakadu artifacts potentially date back 80,000 years, the Guardian reports, citing research published in the science journal Nature Thursday.

“People got here much earlier than we thought, which means of course they must also have left Africa much earlier to have traveled on their long journey through Asia and south-east Asia to Australia,” the study's lead author, Associate Professor Chris Clarkson of the University of Queensland, told the Guardian.

Clarkson added that the findings also undermine the theory that aboriginal colonization of Australia almost immediately wiped out the country's megafauna. "[T]he time of overlap with the megafauna, for instance, is much longer than originally thought," Clarkson said, "maybe as much as 20,000 or 25,000 years."

Australia's indigenous Mirarr people — on whose traditional lands the excavation took place — reportedly retained total control over the dig and its artifacts. Under a landmark agreement, researchers were required to report their findings to the Mirarr and return the artifacts to them at the end of the project.

[Guardian]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME