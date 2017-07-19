Donald TrumpDonald Trump's Photo Ops Have a Certain Boyish Glee
Television

Lena Dunham Will Join Season 7 of American Horror Story

Tim Stack / Entertainment Weekly
Jul 19, 2017

Ryan Murphy’s ability to attract A-list talent never ceases to surprise! The co-creator of American Horror Story just announced that Girls star Lena Dunham will be joining the mysterious season 7.

It’s unknown who or what Dunham will play but it’s somewhat fitting that the politically outspoken actress is joining a season based around the 2016 election. Dunham joins stars Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Alison Pill, Colton Haynes, and Adina Porter for the anthology series’ upcoming installment, which is currently in production.

The AHS team will announce the title of season 7 Thursday at 9:15 p.m. PT at Comic-Con. He offered the final clue earlier this week via an Instagram post showing a man covered in bees.

This article originally appeared on ew.com.

