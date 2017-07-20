'Cancer Doesn't Know What It's Up Against': Leaders React to John McCain's Diagnosis

Politicians from both sides of the aisle have shown an outpouring of support for Arizona Senator John McCain, who has been diagnosed with brain cancer following an operation to remove a blood clot from his left eye.

Democrats and Republicans alike praised McCain's military service and wished him a full and speedy recovery. Here's how a few friends and colleagues reacted to the news of his illness:

President Donald Trump offered his "thoughts and prayers."

Melania and I send our thoughts and prayers to Senator McCain, Cindy, and their entire family. pic.twitter.com/SO4XYgnyug - President Trump (@POTUS) July 20, 2017

Former President Barack Obama, who ran against McCain in the 2008 presidential race, was among the first to respond, calling the decorated veteran "an American hero."

John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I've ever known. Cancer doesn't know what it's up against. Give it hell, John. - Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 20, 2017

Vice President Mike Pence also offered prayers and support.

Karen & I are praying for @SenJohnMcCain. Cancer picked on the wrong guy. John McCain is a fighter & he'll win this fight too. God bless! - Vice President Pence (@VP) July 20, 2017

Former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said McCain "is as tough as they come," followed shortly by a message from her husband, former President Bill Clinton.

John McCain is as tough as they come. Thinking of John, Cindy, their wonderful children, & their whole family tonight. - Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 20, 2017

As he’s shown his entire life, don’t bet against John McCain. Best wishes to him for a swift recovery. - Bill Clinton (@billclinton) July 20, 2017

McCain's running mate during his presidential bid, former Alaska governor Sarah Palin, wrote in a Facebook post: "John McCain is one tough fighter - we know he'll face this diagnosis with courage and strength. Our family continues to lift John and his family up in prayer."

House Speaker Paul Ryan said in a statement that McCain had "earned the admiration of the entire nation," and offered prayers from his family and the House of representatives. "All of us, not as Republicans or Democrats, but as Americans, are behind him," Ryan wrote.