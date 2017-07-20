John McCain's Daughter: 'Cancer May Afflict Him in Many Ways, But It Will Not Make Him Surrender'

Sen. John McCain's daughter, Meghan McCain, has issued an uplifting statement following the revelation that her father has been diagnosed with brain cancer.

"It won't surprise you to learn that in all this, the one of us who is most confident and calm is my father," the 32-year-old columnist and Fox News host wrote. "He is the toughest person I know. The cruelest enemy could not break him. The aggressions of political life could not bend him. So he is meeting this challenge as he has every other. Cancer may afflict him in many ways: But it will not make him surrender. Nothing ever has.

"He is a warrior at dusk. One of the greatest Americans of our age. And the worthy heir to his father's and grandfather's name," Meghan added. "But to me he is something more. He is my strength. My example. My refuge. My confidante. My teacher. My rock. My hero — My dad."

Doctors at Phoenix's Mayo Clinic Hospital found a brain tumor known as glioblastoma on Friday following a surgery to remove a blood clot from the Arizona senator's eye .

His office said that he is in "good spirits" while recovering at home with his family.