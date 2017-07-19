Hawaii Five-0 has added three series regulars to the show ahead of its eighth season. The new additions to the CBS series' billing came after the controversial departure of stars Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park, who reportedly left the show after having requested and been denied pay parity with their white co-stars, Alex O'Loughlin and Scott Caan.

According to Variety , the cast will be joined by Meaghan Rath, who has appeared on the Syfy series Being Human and on New Girl, and Beulah Koale, who will appear in this fall's big-screen drama Thank You For Your Service . Ian Anthony Dale, who first appeared on the show during season 2 as Adam Noshimuri, will now be a series regular.

The castings follow widespread criticism regarding the network's commitment to diversity. They also arrive after CBS' admission that the network needs to improve when it comes to diversifying its casts and the showrunners of its series.