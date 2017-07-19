Politics
Health Care

Budget Office: GOP Obamacare Repeal Plan Would Increase Uninsured by 32 Million by 2026

Associated Press
6:15 PM ET

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the Republican bill erasing but not replacing much of President Barack Obama's health care law would mean an additional 32 million uninsured people by 2026.

The report from Congress' nonpartisan budget analyst says the measure would cause average premiums for people buying their own health insurance to double by 2026.

It also says that by that same year, three-fourths of Americans would live in regions without any insurers selling policies to individuals.

The report was released as Senate leaders consider a vote next week on legislation repealing Obama's law, but not replacing it.

Follow TIME