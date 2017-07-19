Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
food and drinkFruit Punch Pickles in a Jar Are Definitely Here to Satiate Your Cravings for Salty and Sweet
Pickled gherkins in jar, fermented food
Health CareJust 13% of Americans Support the GOP's Latest Obamacare Repeal Plan
Cory Gardner, John Barrasso, Mitch McConnell, John Cornyn, Roy Blunt
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
climate changeRobert Redford: To Save the World, Start Small
celebrities

The Internet Is in an Uproar Over This Photo Showing a Whitewashed Beyoncé Wax Figure

Megan McCluskey
5:42 PM ET

A Beyoncé wax figure currently on display at Madame Tussauds in New York is causing an online stir over its contrasting appearance to the real-life Queen Bey. After Twitter user Joe shared an appreciative photo of the statue Tuesday, it quickly began to garner backlash. While the photo in question wasn't an official museum photo, it looks similar to the figure on display in Istanbul, and some called out what appears to be the figure's whitewashed look.

"It's a good thing you're not talking about *Beyoncé. cause this white woman is definitely not her," wrote one disapproving Bey fan in response.

Other members of the pop star's fanbase the Beyhive drew attention to the fact that this isn't the first time a wax museum has missed the mark on creating a likeness of the Lemonade artist. "Theory: Beyoncé wax figure makers have never seen Beyoncé," posited user Michelle Lee.

See a selection of the reactions to the figure below.

Glastonbury Festival 2017 - Day 2
celebritiesLorde Still Loves the NYC Subway Even Though She Was Trapped On a Subway Car for Four Hours
compare-card
COMPARECARDS
SPONSORED
Taylor Swift and Katy Perry arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on November 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.
celebritiesKaty Perry on Taylor Swift Feud: 'We've Had Our Differences' But 'I Love Her, I Always Have'
48th Annual Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction And Awards Gala
celebritiesNo, Ed Sheeran Didn't Delete Twitter Because of His Game of Thrones Cameo
Late Night TelevisionKeegan-Michael Key Revives His Obama Anger Translator in Explosive Tirade: 'Trump Care? More Like Don't Care'
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
celebritiesMadonna Prevails as Emergency Court Order Halts Sale of Her 'Highly Personal Items'
2017 NBA Awards
celebritiesDrake Would Very Much Like You to Know He's Still Making Money From Degrassi
Empire Live: "Swiss Army Man" &amp; "Imperium" - Double Bill Gala Screening - VIP Arrivals
celebritiesSidewalk Hero Daniel Radcliffe Showed His True Gryffindor Spirit in Mugging Incident
NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 14: Muppet Kermit the Frog and his operator Steve Whitmire take questions from the audience November 14, 2003, at Barnes &amp; Noble Union Square in New York City. (Photo by Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images)
celebritiesKermit the Frog Voice Actor Fired Due to 'Unacceptable Business Conduct,' Studio Says
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME