A long pier over an ocean and beach
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Living

The Biggest Beach Front Pool in Europe Just Opened

Travel + Leisure
3:02 PM ET

Those looking to soak in the sun on the Greek island of Mykonos can now do so in Europe’s biggest beachfront pool.

The sprawling 22,600-square-foot saltwater pool is located inside SantAnna, a new beach club that opened on July 5, where guests are invited to spend the day taking in the scenery of Paraga Beach and the Aegean Sea.

Created by the minds behind the Nice-n-Easy restaurant group, SantAnna offers visitors perks that include everything from two organic restaurants and three bars to a variety of designer boutiques and a spa.

There’s also a gym, a salon, and some 28,000 square feet of beachside lounges and cabanas.

“Mykonos is known the world over as a vibrant summer destination amongst jetsetters and discerning travelers, but we found a need to cater to a more diverse and inclusive clientele,” Dimitris Christoforidis of Nice-n-Easy said in a press release.

“We want to offer an equally lively atmosphere but in a more laid back, chic environment, not only for revelers, but for families, groups and single guests alike,” he added.

That’s why guests can reserve features like the space’s “VIP Islands,” which are private subterranean lounges where guests can relax and even enjoy spa services, while a line-up curated by broadcast journalist and DJ Arthur Chi’en will keep the party going all summer long.

When it comes to food, visitors can choose from a Mediterranean restaurant serving international and Greek wines, house-made elixirs, and seafood dishes like whole grilled fish, or a 45-seater sushi and raw bar.

The venue also pays homage to its natural surroundings and Greek origins, using stones found on the island throughout the design.
SantAnna offers bespoke concierge services for guests that include everything from island tours and private transportation to helicopter services and private water taxis.

Entry is free, though you'll need to reserve a lounger or cabana if you're interested in having a place to sit.

Rentals for cabanas and loungers range from 20 to 500 euros (roughly $23-574) depending on their location.

The venue will also host events during the summer, when there will be separate pricing, while VIP island rentals are 500 euros (roughly $574).

SantAnna operates on a seasonal basis from May to October.

This article originally appeared on TravelandLeisure.com

