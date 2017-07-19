See Jon Snow Confront Littlefinger in These Epic New Game of Thrones Photos

Warning : This post contains potential spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones .

Following a record-breaking premiere that set the stage for an action-packed journey to come, the second episode of Game of Thrones ' seventh season looks to further several of the Seven Kingdoms' major storylines.

Based on six new photos from the upcoming "Stormborn," the hour-long installment will see a long-awaited confrontation between Jon Snow and Littlefinger — possibly in the mysterious crypts of Winterfell — the first meeting between Daenerys Targaryen and rebel Dorne leader Ellaria Sand at Dragonstone, and the continuation of Arya Stark's revenge tour.

The episode description reads as follows: "Daenerys ( Emilia Clarke ) receives an unexpected visitor. Jon ( Kit Harington ) faces a revolt. Tyrion ( Peter Dinklage ) plans the conquest of Westeros."

See the full gallery above.