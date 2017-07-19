LivingThe Biggest Beach Front Pool in Europe Just Opened
A long pier over an ocean and beach
game-of-thrones-s7e02-6
HBO
game-of-thrones-s7e02-6
game-of-thrones-s7e02-5
game-of-thrones-s7e02
game-of-thrones-s7e02-2
game-of-thrones-s7e02-3
game-of-thrones-s7e02-4
HBO
1 of 6
Television

See Jon Snow Confront Littlefinger in These Epic New Game of Thrones Photos

Megan McCluskey
3:05 PM ET

Warning: This post contains potential spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones.

Following a record-breaking premiere that set the stage for an action-packed journey to come, the second episode of Game of Thrones' seventh season looks to further several of the Seven Kingdoms' major storylines.

Based on six new photos from the upcoming "Stormborn," the hour-long installment will see a long-awaited confrontation between Jon Snow and Littlefinger — possibly in the mysterious crypts of Winterfell — the first meeting between Daenerys Targaryen and rebel Dorne leader Ellaria Sand at Dragonstone, and the continuation of Arya Stark's revenge tour.

The episode description reads as follows: "Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) receives an unexpected visitor. Jon (Kit Harington) faces a revolt. Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) plans the conquest of Westeros."

