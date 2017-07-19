Katy Perry on Taylor Swift Feud: 'We've Had Our Differences' But 'I Love Her, I Always Have'

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on November 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. Jeff Kravitz/AMA2011/FilmMagic

Katy Perry is doubling down on her desire to end her feud with fellow pop princess Taylor Swift. While promoting her new album Witness , Perry who brought up the beef with Swift on Carpool Karaoke and during other interviews, revealed its origin and released the track "Swish Swish" which fans viewed as a comeback to Taylor Swift's Bad Blood, before stating that she wanted to make amends. Perry even went so far as to change inflammatory lyrics on the diss track .

While Swift hasn't responded yet, it looks like Perry wants to make it clear that she's still down to end the feud. During an interview with Australia's Today show, Perry said that she holds no ill will towards Swift and has, in fact, always loved her.

"I love her, I always have," Perry said. "We've had our differences but I just continue to say, 'God bless her on her journey.'"