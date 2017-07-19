Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
CrimeA Serial Killer's Victim Has Been Identified After 41 Years
John Wayne Gacy
TelevisionSee Jon Snow Confront Littlefinger in These Epic New Game of Thrones Photos
TIME Magazine default image
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
LivingThe Biggest Beach Front Pool in Europe Just Opened
Mykonos Harbour, Mykonos Island, Greece
Taylor Swift and Katy Perry arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on November 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.
Taylor Swift and Katy Perry arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on November 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. Jeff Kravitz/AMA2011/FilmMagic
celebrities

Katy Perry on Taylor Swift Feud: 'We've Had Our Differences' But 'I Love Her, I Always Have'

Cady Lang
2:54 PM ET

Katy Perry is doubling down on her desire to end her feud with fellow pop princess Taylor Swift. While promoting her new album Witness, Perry who brought up the beef with Swift on Carpool Karaoke and during other interviews, revealed its origin and released the track "Swish Swish" which fans viewed as a comeback to Taylor Swift's Bad Blood, before stating that she wanted to make amends. Perry even went so far as to change inflammatory lyrics on the diss track.

While Swift hasn't responded yet, it looks like Perry wants to make it clear that she's still down to end the feud. During an interview with Australia's Today show, Perry said that she holds no ill will towards Swift and has, in fact, always loved her.

"I love her, I always have," Perry said. "We've had our differences but I just continue to say, 'God bless her on her journey.'"

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME